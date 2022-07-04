Here’s our latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week

After impressing with a .336/.434/.516 line in 35 games at High-A Quad Cities, Gentry has been even better with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, posting a 1.110 OPS through 16 contests. The Alabama product may have had his best week of the year last week at Amarillo (though it wasn’t his first Prospect Team of the Week nod), nabbing hits in all six games with three multihit performances and homers in three games. Gentry homered three times in his first two games of the week, adding a single, driving in four and scoring four. After singling and walking twice on Thursday, he homered, doubled, drove in four and scored three runs as part of a 3-for-4 day on Friday. Gentry tacked on another double on Saturday and a single on Sunday to complete his stellar week.