Here’s Pipeline’s first full 2024 mock draft
1:00 AM UTC
It’s not just the holiday season right now; it’s also sort of Draft season at MLB Pipeline, after we just unveiled our 2024 Draft Top 100 on Wednesday evening.
The Guardians won’t actually exercise the No. 1 overall selection for another seven months, but that doesn’t prevent us from having a full-blown case of Draft fever. So even though it’s way, way too early, we’ll take some mildly educated guesses and project the entire first round.
College hitters are by far the strength of the 2024 Draft class, and the first six picks below, and nine of the top 11 come from that demographic. There are several potential first-round college pitchers, though many have something to prove. Because the demand outweighs the supply, we pushed a few of those arms a bit higher than we ranked them.
1. Guardians: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest (No. 2)Kurtz has the most usable power in this class, which would fill the Guardians’ most glaring need.
2. Reds: JJ Wetherholt, SS/2B, West Virginia (No. 1)The Reds could really use a pitcher but there isn’t one who merits going this high right now, so they’ll add to their embarrassment of infield riches with the Draft’s best pure hitter.
3. Rockies: Charlie Condon, OF/1B, Georgia (No. 4)Remember how good Matt Holliday was with the Rockies? Condon has that kind of upside.
4. Athletics: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida (No. 5)Landing the Draft’s top two-way talent would help spur interest in the A’s after some tough times.
5. White Sox: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State (No. 3)The White Sox could rebuild around a Bazzana/Colson Montgomery double-play combination.
6. Royals: Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina (No. 6)Honeycutt has the best all-around tools in the college class and won’t last this long if he shows more consistency at the plate.
7. Cardinals: Josh Hartle, LHP, Wake Forest (No. 13)As a slam-dunk starter who shouldn’t need much time in the Minors, Hartle is the favorite to be the first pitcher selected.
8. Angels: Seaver King, OF/SS, Wake Forest (No. 9)The transfer from NCAA Division II Wingate (N.C.) offers a quality bat, well-above-average speed and defensive versatility.
9. Pirates: Konnor Griffin, OF, Jackson Prep, Flowood, Miss. (No. 8)Our top-rated high school prospect, Griffin should be at least an average hitter and otherwise has plus or better tools across the board.
10. Nationals: Tommy White, 3B, Louisiana State (No. 7)Known most for his slugging exploits, White is underappreciated for his hitting ability but probably winds up at first base in pro ball.
11. Tigers: Mike Sirota, OF, Northeastern (No. 11)The only college player in this projection who doesn’t hail from a Power 5 conference, Sirota is a center fielder with 20-20 potential.
12. Red Sox: Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas (No. 15)Smith has more spectacular stuff than Hartle and won’t last this long if he finds more strikes and consistency in the spring.
13. Giants: Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest (No. 16)Burns has an untouchable slider and a fastball that reaches 102 mph but gets hit harder than it should. That’s four Wake Forest players in the top 13 selections, and right-hander Michael Massey gives the Demon Deacons a possible fifth first-rounder.
14. Cubs: Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa (No. 17)No pitcher in this Draft has a higher ceiling than Brecht, a former Iowa wide receiver who has a Paul Skenes-esque fastball/slider combination but lacks polish.
15. Mariners: Braden Montgomery, OF/RHP, Texas A&M (No. 10)Montgomery’s stock is a bit volatile following a shaky fall after he transferred from Stanford, yet he fits the classic right-field profile with power from both sides of the plate and outstanding arm strength.
16. Marlins: P.J. Morlando, OF, Summerville (S.C.) HS (No. 14)The best all-around offensive player in the prep class would be a great fit for the offense-hungry Marlins.
17. Brewers: Carson Benge, OF/RHP, Oklahoma State (No. 26)Benge’s combination of bat-to-ball skills and high exit velocities ranks with among the very best in college and he’ll shoot up this list if his power develops as hoped this spring.
18. Rays: Thatcher Hurd, RHP, Louisiana State (No. 18)There are some evaluators who believe Hurd — a College World Series hero at LSU — could emerge as the best pitcher in this college crop by Draft Day.
19. Mets: Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View HS, Jonesboro, Ark. (No. 20)Two years after taking Jett Williams at No. 14 overall, the Mets can grab the outfield version.
20. Blue Jays: Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford (No. 12)The best sophomore-eligible collegian, Moore is an offensive-minded catcher who could go higher if he cleans up his defense.
21. Twins: Caleb Lomavita, C, California (No. 21)If Moore isn’t the first catcher drafted, that distinction likely will fall to Lomavita, who’s more advanced defensively.
22. Orioles: Drew Beam, RHP, Tennessee (No. 22)The Orioles are on the prowl for pitching and would be fortunate to land Beam, whose polish stands out more than his steadily improving stuff.
23. Dodgers: Noah Franco, OF/LHP, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (No. 23)Clubs seem to like the best two-way prospect among high schoolers a little more as an advanced hitter with power potential than as a projectable left-hander.
24. Braves: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS, Scottsdale, Ariz. (No. 19)One of the youngest players in the 2024 Draft after reclassifying from 2025, Caminiti is an athletic four-pitch lefty.
25. Padres: Caleb Bonemer, SS/3B, Okemos (Mich.) HS (No. 24)Bonemer features one of the quickest bats in the prep ranks and may be Michigan’s best high school prospect since Derek Jeter.
26. Yankees: Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State (No. 25)Smith broke out in the Cape Cod League last summer and looks like a big league third baseman with his strong frame, power and plus arm.
27. Phillies: Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State (No. 27)Jordan may have more bat speed than anyone in the Draft, and he’s a quality athlete who was recruited to play wide receiver by the Bulldogs.
28. Astros: Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State (No. 28)Culpepper’s arrow is pointing up after he was the top hitter on the U.S. collegiate national team last summer.
29. D-backs: Jonathan Santucci, LHP, Duke (No. 29)After having bone chips removed from his elbow, Santucci once again looked like an athletic southpaw with the potential for three plus pitches this fall.
30. Rangers: Kevin Bazzell, C, Texas Tech (No. 47)Let’s wrap this up with a pick to click in Bazzell, a gifted hitter and underrated athlete who has the tools to make a successful move from third base to catcher.