Here’s Pipeline’s first full 2025 mock draft

Now that we know that the Nationals own the No. 1 overall pick, we can’t resist projecting the entire first round. Yes, we know it’s crazy early. But we’ll point out that when we did a full mock draft last December, we somehow nailed four first-rounders (Charlie Condon to the Rockies at No. 3, Konnor Griffin to the Pirates at No. 9, P.J. Morlando to the Marlins at No. 16, Cam Caminiti to the Braves at No. 24).