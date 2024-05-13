Here’s the freshly updated Top 100 Prospects list

Phillips has really struggled to stay in zone in his Triple-A return and has issued more walks than strikeouts early on for Louisville, looking more like he could be a future reliever. Frasso is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Porter is back in Arizona to work with Rangers instructors after walking 14 in 8 1/3 innings to begin his High-A season. Petty has also struggled with strikes at Double-A, though he’s looked better of late and could pitch his way back onto the list. Roby has allowed nine homers in six starts, and while some hitter-friendly environs in the Texas League may explain part of that, he might need to live more on the periphery of the zone to dominate.