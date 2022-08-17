Here’s the Guardians’ new Top 30 Prospects list
37 minutes ago
Suddenly, the Guardians boast one of the most exciting farm systems in baseball.
Cleveland has been building a solid prospect foundation over the last few years. We’ve seen stellar young pitching reach the big leagues over the last few seasons, and 2022 showed us the quality hitters that were waiting for their Major League opportunity. Now, the team seems to be sitting pretty with both pitchers and position players all throughout the Minors.
With the unveiling of MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings, the Guardians have five players on the MLB Top 100 prospect list. The team’s Top 30 list has added seven new names, including players drafted in July, international signings from the last two years and a former first round pick who has finally shown what he can bring to the table.
