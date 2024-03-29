Here’s the Guardians’ Opening Day roster

Outfielders (5): Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Ramón Laureano, Estevan Florial, Tyler FreemanNow that it’s been decided that Straw will not be on the Opening Day roster, the center field job is wide open for Freeman to take. The Guardians have raved all spring about how seamlessly the infielder transitioned to center field, and given the way he’s swung the bat this spring, he’s the favorite to start there on Thursday. Florial and Brennan will provide flexibility and versatility as extra outfielders, while Kwan reclaims his spot in left and Laurano is expected to handle the bulk of the innings in right.