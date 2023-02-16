Here’s the most interesting guy at each camp

We’re generally steering away from offseason acquisitions on this list, because, while the sight of them in a new uniform might be interesting, most of them are just getting ready for the season. But forgive us if we read a little extra into Bellinger’s spring performance, just given how unique it was for a recent (and still young) MVP to be non-tendered. We won’t know if Bellinger will make good on his one-year deal, but perhaps we’ll get a window into what changes he and/or the Cubs make to get him back on track.