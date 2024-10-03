Here’s the top prospect going to the Arizona Fall League from every team

Rays: Xavier Isaac, 1B (No. 2/MLB No. 18)A surprise pick at 29th overall in 2022, Isaac has made the Rays look smart in his first two full seasons by climbing to Double-A before his 21st birthday. His raw power will arguably be the best in the entire Fall League — right there with Jac Caglianone’s — and the dry desert air could lead to some impressive slugging numbers. Watch out for Isaac’s contact rate — he struck out 40.6 percent of the time during a 31-game Double-A run — and his glovework with Tampa Bay indicates he should get some time in the outfield as well as his typical first base.