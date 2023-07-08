Here’s what a healthy Civale can do for the Guardians

Since returning from the IL at the beginning of June, Civale has posted a 2.48 ERA, giving up 11 earned runs in 40 innings. In each of his last four outings, he’s gone at least six innings, making it into the seventh twice. And with so much focus going toward Cleveland’s young starters, who will soon be dealing with innings counts as they all experience a big league workload for the first time, the Guardians will need to have reliable veterans to eat up some frames. As Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill try to get healthy and the possibility of Shane Bieber getting moved at the Trade Deadline, that responsibility falls squarely on Civale’s shoulders.