Here’s what being in first place on May 1 really means

What about the last-place teams? There’s plenty of season left, and it’s worth keeping up hope. The last team to be in last place entering May and go on to make the playoffs was the 2021 Yankees, who were a Wild Card. The last teams to be in last place entering May and go on to win their divisions were the 2015 Blue Jays and Rangers. Overall since 1996, 12 teams have had at least a share of last place in a division, then gone on to make the playoffs that season. Of those, six were division winners and six were Wild Cards.