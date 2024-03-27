Here’s where every Top 100 prospect is expected to start the 2024 season

1. Jackson Holliday, SS, BAL — Norfolk (Triple-A)2. Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL — Milwaukee (MLB)3. Paul Skenes, RHP, PIT — Indianapolis (Triple-A)4. Junior Caminero, 3B, TB — Durham (Triple-A)5. Evan Carter, OF, TEX — Texas (MLB)6. Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX — Texas (MLB)7. Dylan Crews, OF, WSH — Harrisburg (Double-A)8. Ethan Salas, C, SD — Fort Wayne (High-A)9. Colson Montgomery, SS, CWS — Charlotte (Triple-A)10. Walker Jenkins, OF, MIN — Fort Myers (Single-A)11. Jordan Lawlar, SS, ARI — Reno (Triple-A)12. Jackson Merrill, SS, SD — San Diego (MLB)13. Max Clark, OF, DET — Lakeland (Single-A)14. James Wood, OF, WSH — Rochester (Triple-A)15. Marcelo Mayer, SS, BOS — Portland (Double-A)16. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC — Iowa (Triple-A)17. Samuel Basallo, C, BAL — Bowie (Double-A)18. Brooks Lee, SS, MIN — St. Paul (Triple-A)19. Colton Cowser, OF, BAL — Baltimore (MLB)20. Carson Williams, SS, TB — Montgomery (Double-A)21. Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN — Suspended22. Colt Keith, 3B, DET — Detroit (MLB)23. Kyle Harrison, LHP, SF — San Francisco (MLB)24. Roman Anthony, OF, BOS — Portland (Double-A)25. Jackson Jobe, RHP, DET — Erie (Double-A)26. Cade Horton, RHP, CHC — Tennessee (Double-A)27. Andrew Painter, RHP, PHI — Injured (Tommy John rehab)28. Adael Amador, SS, COL — Hartford (Double-A)29. Ricky Tiedemann, LHP, TOR — Buffalo (Triple-A)30. Coby Mayo, 3B, BAL — Norfolk (Triple-A)31. Chase DeLauter, OF, CLE — Akron (Double-A)32. Heston Kjerstad, OF, BAL — Norfolk (Triple-A)33. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, MIL — Biloxi (Double-A)34. Rhett Lowder, RHP, CIN — Chattanooga (Double-A)35. Jeferson Quero, C, MIL — Nashville (Triple-A)36. Robby Snelling, LHP, SD — San Antonio (Double-A)37. Cole Young, SS, SEA — Arkansas (Double-A)38. Harry Ford, C, SEA — Arkansas (Double-A)39. Marco Luciano, SS, SF — San Francisco (MLB)40. Kyle Teel, C, BOS — Portland (Double-A)41. Jasson Domínguez, OF, NYY — Injured (Tommy John surgery rehab)42. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, MIN — Wichita (Double-A)43. Masyn Winn, SS, STL — St. Louis (MLB)44. Termarr Johnson, 2B, PIT — Greensboro (High-A)45. Jett Williams, SS, NYM — Binghamton (Double-A)46. Tyler Black, 3B, MIL — Nashville (Triple-A)47. Owen Caissie, OF, CHC — Iowa (Triple-A)48. Brady House, 3B, WSH — Harrisburg (Double-A)49. Mick Abel, RHP, PHI — Lehigh Valley (Triple-A)50. Noah Schultz, LHP, CWS — Winston-Salem (High-A)51. Michael Busch, INF, CHC — Chicago (MLB)52. Chase Dollander, RHP, COL — Spokane (High-A)53. Drew Gilbert, OF, NYM — Syracuse (Triple-A)54. Matt Shaw, SS, CHC — Tennessee (Double-A)55. Curtis Mead, 3B, TB — Tampa Bay (MLB)56. Dylan Lesko, RHP, SD — Fort Wayne (High-A)57. Noble Meyer, RHP, MIA — Jupiter (Single-A)58. Xavier Isaac, 1B, TB — Bowling Green (High-A)59. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, CLE — Columbus (Triple-A)60. Jace Jung, 2B, DET — Toledo (Triple-A)61. Aidan Miller, 3B, PHI — Clearwater (Single-A)62. Jared Jones, RHP, PIT — Pittsburgh (MLB)63. Joey Ortiz, INF, MIL — Milwaukee (MLB)64. Tink Hence, RHP, STL — Springfield (Double-A)65. Kevin Alcántara, OF, CHC — Tennessee (Double-A)66. Luisangel Acuña, SS, NYM — Syracuse (Triple-A)67. Edwin Arroyo, SS, CIN — Injured (shoulder)68. Jacob Wilson, SS, OAK — Midland (Double-A)69. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP, ATL — Gwinnett (Triple-A)70. Connor Phillips, RHP, CIN — Louisville (Triple-A)71. Sebastian Walcott, SS, TEX — Down East (Single-A)72. Yanquiel Fernandez, OF, COL — Hartford (Double-A)73. James Triantos, 2B, CHC — Tennessee (Double-A)74. Tommy Troy, SS, ARI — Hillsboro (High-A)75. Dalton Rushing, C, LAD — Tulsa (Double-A)76. Ceddanne Rafaela, OF, BOS — Boston (MLB)77. Justin Crawford, OF, PHI — Jersey Shore (High-A)78. Druw Jones, OF, ARI — Visalia (Single-A)79. Gabriel Gonzalez, OF, MIN — Cedar Rapids (High-A)80. Nick Frasso, RHP, LAD — Injured (shoulder surgery)81. Jordan Beck, OF, COL — Albuquerque (Triple-A)82. Anthony Solometo, LHP, PIT — Altoona (Double-A)83. Carson Whisenhunt, LHP, SF — Richmond (Double-A)84. Spencer Jones, OF, NYY — Somerset (Double-A)85. Drew Thorpe, RHP, CWS — Charlotte (Triple-A)86. Roderick Arias, SS, NYY — Tampa (Single-A)87. Colt Emerson, SS, SEA — Modesto (Single-A)88. Brock Porter, RHP, TEX — Hickory (High-A)89. Orelvis Martinez, INF, TOR — Buffalo (Triple-A)90. Hurston Waldrep, RHP, ATL — Gwinnett (Triple-A)91. Brayan Rocchio, SS, CLE — Cleveland (MLB)92. Chase Hampton, RHP, NYY — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A)93. Bubba Chandler, RHP, PIT — Altoona (Double-A)94. Blake Mitchell, C, KC — Columbia (Single-A)95. Nolan Schanuel, 1B, LAA — Los Angeles (MLB)96. Bryce Eldridge, OF, SF — San Jose (Single-A)97. Ryan Clifford, OF, NYM — Brooklyn (High-A)98. Chase Petty, RHP, CIN — Chattanooga (Double-A)99. Tekoah Roby, RHP, STL — Springfield (Double-A)100. Daniel Espino, RHP, CLE — Injured (shoulder surgery)