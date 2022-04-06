Here’s where Guardians Top 30 prospects are starting ’22
April 5th, 2022
With the Minor League season opening this week, here’s where the Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects are projected to start:
Daniel Espino (MLB No. 53), RHP — Akron (Double-A)
Gabriel Arias (MLB No. 73), INF — Columbus (Triple-A)
Brayan Rocchio (MLB No. 84), INF — Akron (Double-A)
Tyler Freeman (MLB No. 88), INF — Columbus (Triple-A) — injured list (shoulder)
Nolan Jones, 3B — Columbus (Triple-A) — injured list (ankle)
Gavin Williams, RHP — Lake County (High-A)
Logan Allen, LHP — Akron (Double-A)
Jose Tena, INF — Akron (Double-A)
Angel Martinez, INF — Lake County (High-A)
Tanner Burns, RHP — Akron (Double-A)
Bryan Lavastida, C — Cleveland (MLB)
Jhonkensy Noel, 3B — Lake County (High-A)
Petey Halpin, OF — Lake County (High-A)
Steven Kwan, OF — Cleveland (MLB)
Bo Naylor, C — Akron (Double-A)
Cody Morris, RHP — Cleveland (MLB) — injured list (shoulder)
Richie Palacios, 2B — Columbus (Triple-A)
Carson Tucker, SS — Lynchburg (Single-A)
Peyton Battenfield, RHP — Columbus (Triple-A)
Doug Nikhazy, LHP — Lake County (High-A)
Tobias Myers, RHP — Columbus (Triple-A)
Xzavion Curry, RHP — Akron (Double-A)
Tommy Mace, RHP — Lake County (High-A)
Ethan Hankins, RHP — Akron (Double-A) — injured list (Tommy John surgery)
Jake Fox, 2B — Lynchburg (Single-A)
Milan Tolentino, SS — Lynchburg (Single-A)
Isaiah Greene, OF — Lynchburg (Single-A)
Nick Mikolajchak, RHP — Columbus (Triple-A)
Gabriel Rodriguez, 3B — Lake County (High-A)
Team to watch
Double-A Akron features Cleveland’s two best prospects in outfielder George Valera and right-hander Daniel Espino, as well as fellow Top 100 prospect Brayan Rocchio. Left-hander Logan Allen and righty Tanner Burns are two more of the Guardians’ most advanced pitching prospects, while infielder Jose Tena won the Arizona Fall League batting title (.387) in the offseason.
Teams on MiLB.TV
Triple-A Columbus
Double-A Akron
Single-A Lynchburg
New faces
Cleveland used its first three picks in the 2021 Draft on college arms Gavin Williams (first round), Doug Nikhazy (second) and Tommy Mace (supplemental second) and gave them the summer off. They’ll all make their pro debuts together at High-A Lake County. Right-hander Tobias Myers, acquired from the Rays in a November trade for infield prospect Junior Caminero, will open at Triple-A Columbus.
On the shelf
Right-hander Cody Morris, who’s on the verge of making it to the Majors, was shut down with a shoulder strain and will be re-evaluated in a month. Infielder Tyler Freeman (shoulder), third baseman/outfielder Nolan Jones (ankle) and right-hander Ethan Hankins (elbow) are still recovering after undergoing surgeries in 2021.