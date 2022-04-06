Here’s where Guardians Top 30 prospects are starting ’22

New faces

Cleveland used its first three picks in the 2021 Draft on college arms Gavin Williams (first round), Doug Nikhazy (second) and Tommy Mace (supplemental second) and gave them the summer off. They’ll all make their pro debuts together at High-A Lake County. Right-hander Tobias Myers, acquired from the Rays in a November trade for infield prospect Junior Caminero, will open at Triple-A Columbus.