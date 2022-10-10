Here’s why Guardians have an edge over the Yanks

6) Momentum, fearlessness and other assorted buzzwordsHang a meatball or three to Judge, and none of this stuff matters. But this series will be a particularly interesting test of the new playoff format. Because if there is anything the young Guards have going for them in this matchup, it’s momentum. They didn’t just win a division; they absolutely steamrolled the Twins and White Sox and everybody else in their path in September/October — a month in which their 24-10 record was second only to that of the Astros. In playing and beating the Rays over the weekend, the Guards were able to keep that momentum going, while the Yankees will have been idle for five days before this series starts.