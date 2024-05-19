‘He’s a legend’: J-Ram makes Guardians history on his bobblehead night

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez sat at the third-base end of the Guardians’ dugout, staring into the eyes of the man who just set the tone in the first inning against the Twins by hitting a two-run homer to right field. Yes, he was looking at himself.

Propped up on the side railing in his usual spot in the dugout, Ramírez firmly held his own bobblehead in his hands after his 12-pitch plate appearance ended in a long ball, admiring the details of Saturday’s promotional giveaway in the same way that fans unconditionally admire him.