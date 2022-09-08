‘He’s human’: Clase’s rare stumble costs Guardians

Facing the bottom of the lineup, Clase walked Kyle Isbel and Drew Waters, who started the night with .215 and .220 batting averages, respectively. Clase went 2-0 on Nicky Lopez before Lopez put down a bunt that advanced Isbel to third. A Royals offense that had been dormant all evening finally got the big hit, as Melendez singled home the tying run and sent the winning run to third. Moments later, Perez came through with his sacrifice fly and the Guardians were left with a tough loss to ponder on their late-night flight to Minneapolis.