High-A affiliate prepares for total solar eclipse

Lake County Captains (High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)Total Eclipse Weekend, April 6-8Total Darkness: 3:14 CTNeed a place to stay after watching the eclipse? Hotels are booked, but there is a Minor League ballpark available. The Captains, located in the Cleveland suburb of Eastlake, Ohio, have put their home of Classic Park on Airbnb for the night of April 8. Take in the eclipse and then, that night, sleep in the visiting clubhouse. Perks include batting cage access, nighttime mini golf and a “heartwarming bedtime story” from team mascot Skipper. This exclusive offer, which can be yours for a mere (or whopping) $5,000, comes on the heels of the Captains’ season-opening series against South Bend. On April 6 and 7 the team will wear blackout jerseys, but images of these jerseys are not available (perhaps because they cannot be seen).