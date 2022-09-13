High-A Captains, Single-A Hillcats competing for crowns
September 12th, 2022
We’re still talking about playoff races in the Majors. Taking the opposite approach of Jim Mora, we’re talking about the actual playoffs in the Minors.
High-A and Single-A regular seasons came to a close Sunday, and their respective postseasons are just around the corner. In fact, the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series begins Monday night between Eugene and Vancouver. The other five High-A and Single-A circuits open their semifinal rounds Tuesday. Double-A playoffs follow on Sept. 20 while the Triple-A Triple Championship will decide the best club from the Minors’ highest level from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Fans can follow Minor League playoff coverage over on MiLB.com.
The postseason means more Minor League Baseball, and more Minor League Baseball means more prospect action. Twelve of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects alone are set to compete for High-A and Single-A titles this week. Here is a list of every prospect on an active playoff roster from each parent club’s Top 30 prospect ranking:
MIDWEST LEAGUE (HIGH-A)
Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians)
Diego Cartaya, C (LAD No. 1, MLB No. 9)Jose Ramos, OF (LAD No. 8)Eddys Leonard, SS (LAD No. 10)Jorbit Vivas, 2B/3B (LAD No. 16)Ronan Kopp, LHP (LAD No. 17)Carlos Duran, RHP (LAD No. 19)
Petey Halpin, OF (CLE No. 20)Milan Tolentino, INF (CLE No. 22)
Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs)
Brooks Lee, SS (MIN No. 1, MLB No. 33)David Festa, RHP (MIN No. 11)Sean Mooney, RHP (MIN No. 20)
Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF (CHC No. 1, MLB No. 31)Owen Caissie, OF (CHC No. 10)Kevin Made, SS (CHC No. 17)Yohendrick Pinango, OF (CHC No. 18)Daniel Palencia, RHP (CHC No. 19)Porter Hodge, RHP (CHC No. 22)Luis Devers, RHP (CHC No. 26)Luke Little, LHP (CHC No. 27)Kohl Franklin, RHP (CHC No. 29)
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (HIGH-A)
Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)
Dylan Beavers, OF (BAL No. 8)Heston Kjerstad, OF (BAL No. 10)Max Wagner, 3B (BAL No. 16)Jud Fabian, OF (BAL No. 23)Frederick Bencosme, SS (BAL No. 26)
Alex Ramirez, OF (NYM No. 4, MLB No. 89)Mike Vasil, RHP (NYM No. 11)Dominic Hamel, RHP (NYM No. 12)Junior Santos, RHP (NYM No. 16)Stanley Consuegra, OF (NYM No. 23)Christian Scott, RHP (NYM No. 28)
Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays) vs. Rome Braves (Braves)
Cal Conley, SS (ATL No. 14)Royber Salinas, RHP (ATL No. 21)Brandol Mezquita, OF (ATL No. 22)
NORTHWEST LEAGUE (HIGH-A)
Eugene Emeralds (Giants) vs. Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays)
Gabriel Martinez, OF (TOR No. 9)Dahian Santos, RHP (TOR No. 12)Alex De Jesus, 3B/SS (TOR No. 16)Damiano Palmegiani, 1B/3B (TOR No. 27)Chad Dallas, RHP (TOR No. 28)Dasan Brown, OF (TOR No. 30)
CALIFORNIA LEAGUE (SINGLE-A)
Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) vs. San Jose Giants (Giants)
Adael Amador, SS (COL No. 3, MLB No. 64)Gabriel Hughes, RHP (COL No. 5)Benny Montgomery, OF (COL No. 6)Sterlin Thompson, OF (COL No. 7)Jordan Beck, OF (COL No. 9)Jaden Hill, RHP (COL No. 10)Yanquiel Fernandez, OF (COL No. 12)Juan Guerrero, OF (COL No. 17)McCade Brown (COL No. 29)
Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) vs. Inland Empire 66ers (Angels)
Edgar Quero, C (LAA No. 3)Denzer Guzman, SS (LAA No. 5)Adrian Placencia, SS (LAA No. 8)Caden Dana, RHP (LAA No. 11)Werner Blakely, SS (LAA No. 15)Alexander Ramirez, OF (LAA No. 18)Arol Vera, SS (LAA No. 19)Jadiel Sanchez, OF (LAA No. 30)
CAROLINA LEAGUE (SINGLE-A)
Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals)
Jake Fox, 2B/OF (CLE No. 16)Angel Genao, SS (CLE No. 29)
James Wood, OF (WSH No. 3, MLB No. 35)Jarlin Susana, RHP (WSH No. 8)Armando Cruz, SS (WSH No. 11)Jackson Rutledge, RHP (WSH No. 12)Andry Lara, RHP (WSH No. 13)Trey Lipscomb, 3B (WSH No. 17)T.J. White, OF (WSH No. 20)Jared McKenzie, OF (WSH No. 22)Sammy Infante, 3B (WSH No. 28)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs) vs. Charleston RiverDogs (Rays)
Kevin Alcantara, OF (CHC No. 3, MLB No. 90)James Triantos, 3B (CHC No. 11)Moises Ballesteros, C (CHC No. 15)
FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (SINGLE-A)
St. Lucie Mets (Mets) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals (Cardinals)
Kevin Parada, C (NYM No. 3, MLB No. 40)Blade Tidwell, RHP (NYM No. 8)Calvin Ziegler, RHP (NYM No. 9)Joel D?az, RHP (NYM No. 13)Javier Atencio, LHP (NYM No. 29)
Tink Hence, RHP (STL No. 6, MLB No. 95)Joshua Baez, OF (STL No. 11)Leonardo Bernal, C (STL No. 18)Jimmy Crooks III, C (STL No. 25)Lizandro Espinoza, SS (STL No. 28)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins) vs. Dunedin Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
Marco Raya, RHP (MIN No. 7)Misael Urbina, OF (MIN No. 8)Tanner Schobel, SS (MIN No. 13)Noah Miller, SS (MIN No. 16)
Josh Kasevich, SS (TOR No. 10)Cade Doughty, 2B (TOR No. 11)Manuel Beltre, SS (TOR No. 22)Irv Carter, RHP (TOR No. 23)Estiven Machado, SS (TOR No. 26)Alan Roden, OF (TOR No. 29)