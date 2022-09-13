High-A Captains, Single-A Hillcats competing for crowns

High-A and Single-A regular seasons came to a close Sunday, and their respective postseasons are just around the corner. In fact, the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series begins Monday night between Eugene and Vancouver. The other five High-A and Single-A circuits open their semifinal rounds Tuesday. Double-A playoffs follow on Sept. 20 while the Triple-A Triple Championship will decide the best club from the Minors’ highest level from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Fans can follow Minor League playoff coverage over on MiLB.com.