Highlighting these studs from the Guardians’ ’23 Draft class

To close out every Pipeline Newsletter, we always want to go around the horn and make sure we hit on a standout player from every part of Cleveland’s farm system. Since we already touched on Triple-A, High-A and Single-A, let’s give some love to Double-A, too.

Double-A Akron: He may not have come from last year’s Draft class, but righty Aaron Davenport has been solid all season long. In 10 starts, he’s pitched to a 1.87 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 19 walks in 53 innings.