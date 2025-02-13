Hindsight: Evaluating our top prospect projections from ’23

Nationals

Who we picked: Elijah Green, OF

Who it is: Dylan Crews, OF (MLB No. 4)

There will be days when you can still see why Green was the fifth overall pick in 2022. His raw power rivals anyone else’s in the Washington system, and with plus-plus speed, he can fly on the basepaths and in the field. But his overall hit tool remains one of the roughest in the Minors after two years of Single-A ball, and his inability to make consistent contact has held him back from closing in on an astronomically high ceiling. On the optimistic side, he’ll still be only 21 for the entire 2025 season, and the Nats have a quality outfielder at the top now anyways in 2023 first-rounder Crews.