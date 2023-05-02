Historic 1-2 leads new Top 150 Draft Prospects list

Skenes has done more than his fair share to keep up on the mound. The transfer from Air Force is running away with the Division I strikeout title, and his 115 K’s in 59 1/3 innings give him a nation-best 17.4 K/9. His 0.74 WHIP is also the lowest in the country as he’s walked just 12 and given up 32 hits. Opposing hitters are hitting .153. They have no idea what to do with Skenes’ fastball that routinely hits triple-digits, his unhittable power slider and his solid changeup. There’s a reason why scouts are saying he’s the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg went No. 1 overall in 2009.