Hottest hitting prospect from each team

Padres: Eguy Rosario, INF (No. 6)Added to the 40-man roster last offseason, Rosario has been with Triple-A El Paso all season and is hitting like someone who’d like to see San Diego before the season is out. The 23-year-old infielder owns a .337/.405/.611 line over his last 24 games, all while striking out only 16.2 percent of the time. Rosario has moved around from third to short to second in that time as well, with the Padres trying to make the most of his above-average speed and strong arm. Though there isn’t an obvious starting spot for him right now, Rosario has enough tools and production to help the Padres in some way should he get the call in September.