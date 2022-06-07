Hottest pitching prospects in each farm system

Rays: Taj Bradley, RHP (No. 3/MLB No. 68)

We had Bradley as the Rays’ rep on the May 10 edition of the pitching hot list. He’s gotten even better since then for Double-A Montgomery. The 21-year-old right-hander owns a 1.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 25 strikeouts over 18 innings during these 30 days. His last outing on June 1 (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) may have been his best of the season so far as he pitched more than five innings for the first time in 2022. Bradley’s mid-90s fastball and upper-80s cutter/slider give him two plus pitches, and the curveball and changeup show enough promise that Bradley, who led the Minors in ERA last season, could continue this dominance the higher he climbs toward St. Petersburg.