Hottest pitching prospects in each farm system

Cardinals: Gordon Graceffo, RHP (No. 23)

As with Tiedemann above, there were some rumblings that Graceffo had kicked up his velocity this spring to the point where he was touching triple-digits at times. That has translated into a downright dominant run at High-A Peoria to begin the 2021 fifth-rounder’s first full season. Graceffo leads High-A qualifiers with a 0.56 WHIP through 33 2/3 innings and has also contributed a 1.07 ERA, 46 strikeouts and only two walks in his six starts with the Chiefs. He may have been the first Villanova player selected in the Draft since 2017, but the 22-year-old right-hander might be making a whole lot of clubs wish they had swooped in before the Cards could grab him in the fifth round last July.