Hottest pitching prospects in each system
12:00 AM UTC
This time of year is often described as the dog days of summer, especially when looking at the long grind of a Minor League baseball season.
It’s a time when young pitchers frequently hit a wall as they’re still learning how to handle the rigors of a full year’s workload.
Not so with this lot. The 30 pitchers highlighted below have all either ignored that wall or are pushing through it, putting up some eye-popping numbers over the last month.
