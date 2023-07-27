Guardians 

Hottest pitching prospects in each system

12:00 AM UTC

This time of year is often described as the dog days of summer, especially when looking at the long grind of a Minor League baseball season.

It’s a time when young pitchers frequently hit a wall as they’re still learning how to handle the rigors of a full year’s workload.

Not so with this lot. The 30 pitchers highlighted below have all either ignored that wall or are pushing through it, putting up some eye-popping numbers over the last month.

o MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects