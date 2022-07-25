Hottest rookies top the latest power rankings

1. Julio Rodr?guez, OF, Mariners (previous rank: 1)Rodr?guez is currently dealing with what pretty much everyone hopes is a minor injury, and that could definitely affect his standing in these rankings if it lingers. But based on performance, this is an easy call. Rodr?guez is simply one of the biggest stories of this baseball season, with a legitimate chance to play his way into some MVP votes – never mind Rookie of the Year. He’s also one of the most watchable players in the game, and that never hurts at awards time.