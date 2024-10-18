House of horrors? Game 3 is Yanks’ latest crushing defeat in Cleveland

But what looked like it might be a blowout changed on one swing in the sixth. That’s when Cleveland’s 23-year-old star shortstop, Francisco Lindor, came to the plate with the bases loaded. The club’s young leader responded by hammering a pitch off the right-field foul pole for a grand slam. Cleveland tied the game in the eighth on a Jay Bruce homer and ultimately won it in 13 innings. But New York got the last laugh as it dug out of that 2-0 hole in the best-of-five series and got to Kluber again in the winner-take-all finale to earn a trip to the ALCS.