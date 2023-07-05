How Bo Naylor has quickly settled in for Cleveland

Alomar Jr.: I think he’s done a fantastic job in that department. I think that [pitching coaches] Carl [Willis], Joe Torres and Rigo Beltran have done a good job in that area. Mostly focusing on the mechanical part, there’s a lot thrown on this kid’s plate, offensively, defensively, mechanically and then especially on game-calling. So, he’s hitting 100%. He’s in all the meetings, he does his homework and he does his own scouting report and then compares it together to see what’s more beneficial for the team. But I think he’s done a great job digesting all of that.