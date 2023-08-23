How Calhoun became Cleveland’s ‘dad figure’

His three-run bomb in the seventh inning was the insurance Cleveland needed to breathe comfortably heading into the late innings against the Dodgers after trailing for most of the game. Just after Ram?rez gave his team a one-run lead with an RBI single, Calhoun followed with a long ball over the wall in right field. As he stepped on first, he pumped his fists below his waist, screaming as he headed toward second. He continually pumped his arms before he reached home plate, sending a shot of energy through the dugout that had been missing for a few series.