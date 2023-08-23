How Calhoun became Cleveland’s ‘dad figure’
August 23rd, 2023
When you have a clubhouse full of rookies and mostly inexperienced players, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a father-like figure in the room. That’s exactly what Kole Calhoun has become for the Guardians.
But how does Calhoun respond to being referred to as the dad of the group?
“I’m sure he hates it, but he’ll get over it,” Guardians outfielder Will Brennan said, jokingly.
From the moment Calhoun reported in Cleveland, he seamlessly stepped in to provide the leadership this team desperately needed. The moves the organization made at the Trade Deadline caused MLB’s youngest roster to get even younger, losing some of the elder statesmen and calling up more prospects. As important as it is for the Guardians to learn about their up-and-coming talent, they need to have guidance from someone other than a coach on how to survive in the big leagues.
“Calhoun is like what you’re looking for,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “Man, I wish we got him about eight years ago, too. He’s what you’re looking for.”
Jos? Ram?rez leads by example on the field. But the team is missing a voice. That’s where Calhoun steps in. The message was clear to him from the moment he became a Guardian: You may move around defensively, you’ll get some time in the lineup now that Josh Naylor is out and your reputation of being a leader is much needed.
Without hesitation, he’s handled everything that he’s been asked to do.
“He’s the man,” Brennan said. “What a special player that we brought in. Veteran. Kind of helps everyone out as like the dad figure, which is amazing. I get to make fun of him for that.”
In his second game with Cleveland, Calhoun failed to scoop two throws in the dirt from third baseman Brayan Rocchio that led to a blown game in the ninth inning against the White Sox — a day after the fracas between Ram?rez and Tim Anderson. Tensions were high and losing after having a lead so late in the game certainly didn’t make things easier. But Calhoun was the ultimate professional, demonstrating what it means to be a veteran in this league.
A few guys were informed postgame by the media relations team to hang around and chat with local reporters before they left the ballpark. Calhoun was not told to stay around. Instead, he sat at his locker, waiting for the media to come to him rather than the other way around. He knew he made mistakes, and he wanted to answer for them.
That was one big example why the Guardians were confident he could make more of an impact on this team than what he can do on the field. But the energy he brings to the dugout became glaringly obvious in his trip around the bases on Tuesday night.
His three-run bomb in the seventh inning was the insurance Cleveland needed to breathe comfortably heading into the late innings against the Dodgers after trailing for most of the game. Just after Ram?rez gave his team a one-run lead with an RBI single, Calhoun followed with a long ball over the wall in right field. As he stepped on first, he pumped his fists below his waist, screaming as he headed toward second. He continually pumped his arms before he reached home plate, sending a shot of energy through the dugout that had been missing for a few series.
“What an awesome moment,” Brennan said. “Everyone was going absolutely bananas and blew the roof off of Progressive [Field]. Capped off a fun night.”
Calhoun added: “It was huge. One-run game at that point and [a] big swing and swings against a really good team over there. I was with [the Dodgers] for a little over two months, so that one felt pretty good.”
Calhoun has been batting near the top of the order to help take the pressure off the younger hitters, who are trying to find their offensive strides this season. Whether he’s the perfect three-hole bat or not, the Guardians trust he can handle the pressure of hitting in that spot at times, given his experience. Although it worked on Tuesday, the team knows it’s not the perfect answer every night.
But it’s clear what he brings to the organization is exactly what this team needs through the final month of the season, as it tries to figure out its identity heading into 2024. And if the Guardians can catch fire at the right time still in ’23, Calhoun is excited for the journey.
“This organization has been phenomenal,” Calhoun said. “They’ve been honest with me from the start and have let me have some freedom and be around a bunch of kids. I’m having fun playing with them.”