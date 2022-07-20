How did the Guardians’ 3 All-Stars perform?

Mart?n P?rez: P?rez entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and got Jeff McNeil to ground out to second base, Ronald Acu?a Jr. to ground out to second base and Juan Soto to ground out to third base. He needed 16 pitches to get the three outs. With a scoreless frame by P?rez, each of the last five Texas pitchers to appear in the Midsummer Classic have posted one shutout inning: Joe Nathan (2013), Yu Darvish (’14), Cole Hamels (’16), Kyle Gibson (’21), and P?rez (’22).