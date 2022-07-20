How did the Guardians’ 3 All-Stars perform?
6:21 AM UTC
In a dizzying display of towering blasts, triple-digit heaters, mic’d up mania and even Big Papi roaming around the American League dugout on the live broadcast, this year’s All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium went by in a three-hour, 11-minute blur of action and chatter — both on and off the field — before Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase slammed the door in the ninth to seal a 3-2 victory for the American League.
While back-to-back blasts by All-Star Game MVP Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton in the fourth inning took center stage as the AL powered to a ninth straight Midsummer Classic triumph, it might have been tougher to keep track of how your favorite stars from your team fared amid all the chaos and substitutions.
Have no fear — we’ve got you covered with a rundown of how every All-Star contributed to this game.
AL EAST
Blue Jays
Alejandro Kirk: The first Mexican-born catcher selected to the All-Star Game, Kirk caught five innings — batterymate Alek Manoah included — while going 0-for-2 at the plate near his hometown of Tijuana. This came after he caught the ceremonial first pitch from Dodger and Mexican baseball icon Fernando Valenzuela.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Not much went right for the reigning All-Star MVP as he grounded into a forceout in the first inning and flied out to center in the fourth. At least he was paid a visit by David Ortiz in the dugout.
Alek Manoah: Pitching arguably the most entertaining inning of the night, Manoah breezed through the bottom of the NL lineup, becoming only the second Blue Jay (Dave Stieb, 1983) with at least three punchouts in an All-Star Game. Several pitches came at the request of John Smoltz, in his ear, while mic’d up on the broadcast — “Three punchies! Let’s go!”
George Springer: Springer was not active for the game in order to rest his right elbow.
Jordan Romano: Romano, a replacement player, was the only available AL pitcher to not appear in the game.
Santiago Espinal: A replacement player, Espinal got his money’s worth, taking over for Andr?s Gim?nez in the fourth and playing the final six innings of the game. He had a hand in four outs in the field and drew a one-out walk in the ninth.
Orioles
Jorge L?pez: One of the unlikeliest All-Stars in Los Angeles, L?pez needed just three pitches to record the two outs he was thrust into in the seventh inning. Breeziest All-Star appearance ever?
Shane McClanahan: McClanahan was hit around while making the Rays’ first All-Star start as a pitcher since David Price in 2010, as the lefty was nicked for four knocks and two runs — the loudest being Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run homer. He threw 23 pitches opposite Clayton Kershaw, his favorite pitcher growing up.
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts: Bogaerts’ fourth All-Star selection — and second as a reserve — came and went without much fanfare, as he struck out against D-backs reliever Joe Mantiply in his only plate appearance before being replaced by Corey Seager in the seventh.
Rafael Devers: Devers drew the game’s first walk, battling back from an 0-2 count to take first base on seven pitches. He was replaced by Jos? Ram?rez in the bottom of the third, ending his second straight All-Star start.
J.D. Martinez: Martinez capped off a rather quiet night for Boston’s All-Stars, striking out in the seventh and grounding out in the ninth. It was Martinez’s fourth consecutive All-Star nod.
Yankees
Gerrit Cole: Cole was not active for the game after throwing 103 pitches in Sunday’s win over the Red Sox, but he was mic’d up with the Braves’ Max Fried in the dugout.
Nestor Cortes: Pitching to batterymate Jose Trevino — and rocking an homage to Hialeah, Fla., and his Cuban heritage on his glove — Nasty Nestor featured the flair en route to striking out a pair in a scoreless sixth. Cortes, mic’d up, pitching to Trevino in the All-Star Game … just like all expected in Spring Training.
Clay Holmes: Staked to a one-run lead, the American League’s most dominant closer needed 11 pitches to record a pair of outs in the eighth, his line kept clean when Liam Hendriks stranded the lone baserunner he allowed.
Aaron Judge: The fourth All-Star nod for baseball’s home run leader came and went rather unceremoniously. Judge struck out swinging twice — against Clayton Kershaw and Joe Musgrove — and was replaced in right field in the fourth inning.
Giancarlo Stanton: Making his first All-Star appearance as a Yankee, Stanton won MVP honors thanks to a monster blast he hit 457 feet at 111.7 mph to left-center in the fourth inning in the ballpark he used to attend as a youngster. It was Stanton’s first homer in the Midsummer Classic, and fittingly, it was the hardest-hit and the second-longest tracked by Statcast in an All-Star Game.
Jose Trevino: Catching two of his Yankee pitchers — and the AL’s final four scoreless innings — Trevino was a darling of the evening, mic’d up during his at-bat in the seventh inning and taking us through how to single against vaunted reliever Devin Williams.
AL CENTRAL
Guardians
Andr?s Gim?nez: The 23-year-old began an unreal double play in the first inning, when he ranged far to his right and flipped the ball behind his back to AL Central rival Tim Anderson to help the AL pick up the first two outs of the game. He went 0-for-2 before Santiago Espinal replaced him in the fourth inning.
Jos? Ram?rez: Ram?rez pinch-hit for Rafael Devers in the fourth inning and knocked a leadoff single to center off Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, then scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s game-tying homer. He added another single in the fifth and is still the only Cleveland player with multiple hits in the All-Star Game since Kenny Lofton in 1996.
Emmanuel Clase: The 24-year-old fireballer slammed the door on the National League in the ninth, blowing his stuff by Garrett Cooper, Kyle Schwarber and Jake Cronenworth to strike out the side on 10 pitches, becoming the first Cleveland pitcher to collect a save in an All-Star Game since Andrew Miller in 2017.
Royals
Andrew Benintendi: Benintendi replaced Giancarlo Stanton in left field in the fourth inning and went 0-for-2, grounding out against the D-backs’ Joe Mantiply in the sixth and striking out against Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals in the eighth.
Tigers
Miguel Cabrera: The 39-year-old, named to his 12th career All-Star Game by Commissioner Rob Manfred as an All-Star legacy selection, pinch-hit for designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning and grounded out to short against Reds ace Luis Castillo in his only plate appearance.
Gregory Soto: The left-hander, making his second consecutive All-Star appearance, entered the game in relief of Jorge L?pez with two outs and the bases empty in the seventh and walked the Cubs’ Ian Happ before inducing an inning-ending groundout from Home Run Derby champ Juan Soto.
Luis Arraez: It was highly unusual for the Twins’ contact king to strike out on three pitches when he faced Luis Castillo in the fifth inning — but he was right back to his typical form in the eighth. Facing Cardinals fireballer Ryan Helsley, Arraez fouled off pitches at 101.5 and 103.0 mph before hitting a curveball for a single, the first hit off Helsley’s curveball all season.
Byron Buxton: The center fielder became the first Twins player to hit a go-ahead homer in the All-Star Game when he crushed a high fastball out to left field in the fourth inning, going back-to-back with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton to give the American League a 3-2 lead. That proved to be the game’s decisive run.
White Sox
Tim Anderson: Anderson teamed up with an AL Central rival to turn a highlight-reel double play in the first inning, when he received a behind-the-back flip from Cleveland second baseman Andr?s Gim?nez and made a tricky throw to first. He made another slick play, ranging to his left, to retire Manny Machado in the third inning, and singled off Tony Gonsolin in the fourth to finish 1-for-2 at the plate.
Liam Hendriks: The animated White Sox closer entered the game with two outs in the eighth in relief of Yankees right-hander Clay Holmes with the tying run on first and induced an inning-ending flyout by Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. He made sure to yell for Julio Rodr?guez to bring him the baseball as a keepsake.
AL WEST
Angels
Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani led off the game at designated hitter and singled to center on the first pitch thrown by Clayton Kershaw, who promptly picked Ohtani off of first base. Ohtani drew a walk in the third inning against Joe Musgrove on a 3-2 pitch.
Mike Trout: Trout was inactive because he’s on the injured list with a rib cage injury.
Astros
Jose Altuve: Altuve, who was elected to start at second base, was inactive after being hit on his left knee by a pitch on Thursday.
Yordan Alvarez: Alvarez was inactive because he’s on the injured list with hand inflammation.
Kyle Tucker: Tucker entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning in right field, replacing Aaron Judge, and went 0-for-2. He faced Reds pitcher Luis Castillo in the fifth inning with nobody on base and struck out looking on a 98 mph fastball and popped out to third in foul territory against Milwaukee’s Devin Williams to end the seventh.
Framber Valdez: The lefty, who made his All-Star Game debut, was the winning pitcher after throwing a scoreless third inning. He got Juan Soto to ground out to second base, retired Manny Machado on a ground ball to shortstop and retired pinch-hitter Freddie Freeman on another ground ball to second base.
Justin Verlander: Verlander was inactive after throwing 106 pitches in the Astros’ win Saturday.
Athletics
Paul Blackburn: The lone Oakland All-Star came into the game in the bottom of the fourth and threw a scoreless inning on 22 pitches. He got Trea Turner to pop out to first base and — after Willson Contreras reached on a fielding error — got Albert Pujols to fly out to left field and struck out Joc Pederson swinging.
Mariners
Julio Rodriguez: Rodriguez entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, replacing Byron Buxton in center field, and went 0-for-2. The 21-year-old rookie faced D-backs lefty Joe Mantiply in the sixth and grounded out to second base and faced Cardinals fireballer Ryan Helsley in the eighth and flied out to right field.
Ty France: France pinch-hit for Jos? Ram?rez to lead off the eighth inning, facing hard-throwing Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals, and struck out swinging on a slider in his only at-bat.
Rangers
Mart?n P?rez: P?rez entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and got Jeff McNeil to ground out to second base, Ronald Acu?a Jr. to ground out to second base and Juan Soto to ground out to third base. He needed 16 pitches to get the three outs. With a scoreless frame by P?rez, each of the last five Texas pitchers to appear in the Midsummer Classic have posted one shutout inning: Joe Nathan (2013), Yu Darvish (’14), Cole Hamels (’16), Kyle Gibson (’21), and P?rez (’22).
Corey Seager: Seager entered the game at shortstop in the bottom of the seventh, replacing Xander Bogaerts. He led off the ninth inning against Pirates right-hander David Bednar and grounded out to first base in his only at-bat.
NL EAST
Braves
Ronald Acu?a Jr.: Acu?a went 1-for-3 with a double that positioned him to score the game’s first run when Mookie Betts followed with a single.
William Contreras: Contreras struck out in his only plate appearance after serving as the NL’s starting DH and being placed directly behind his brother, Willson Contreras, in the lineup.
Travis d’Arnaud: Playing in the stadium where he used to intently watch Mike Piazza and Russell Martin, the veteran catcher got hit on the foot by a pitch and then flew out to center field.
Max Fried: Fried was unavailable after throwing seven innings against the Nationals on Saturday.
Dansby Swanson: Swanson flew out to right-center in both of his plate appearances.
Austin Riley: Riley struck out in the sixth and then doubled in the eighth to account for the NL’s first hit since the first inning.
Marlins
Sandy Alc?ntara: Alc?ntara made the most of his one inning, striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton in a perfect second.
Jazz Chisolm Jr.: Elected to serve as the NL’s starting second baseman, Chisholm couldn’t play as he continues to recover from a lower back strain.
Garrett Cooper: Cooper entered as the DH in the sixth and struck out in his only two plate appearances.
Pete Alonso: Alonso entered to play first base in the fourth and drew a walk in his only plate appearance.
Edwin D?az: The Mets closer will enter the second half well-rested after not being used in this game.
Starling Marte: Marte opted not to play after recently missing time with a strained groin.
Jeff McNeil: Serving as the NL’s starting second baseman, McNeil was hit on the right foot by a pitch in the second inning and then grounded out in his only other plate appearance.
Nationals
Juan Soto: One day after winning the Home Run Derby, Soto grounded out in each of his three plate appearances.
Phillies
Bryce Harper: The reigning NL MVP was voted to start as the NL’s starting DH, but he remains sidelined with a fractured left thumb suffered on June 25.
Kyle Schwarber: Schwarber grounded out in the seventh and then struck out in the ninth.
NL CENTRAL
Brewers
Corbin Burnes: The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, who pitched last Thursday, decided not to play in the All-Star Game to ready his arm for the second half of the season.
Josh Hader: Hader skipped the All-Star Game to spend the time with his wife, Maria, who on June 15 gave birth to the couple’s first child, Lucas Alexander, following a difficult pregnancy.
Devin Williams: Williams, a St. Louis native who grew up idolizing Albert Pujols, made his All-Star Game debut in the Future Hall of Famer’s final All-Star Game. Williams pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one while allowing one hit.
Cardinals
Nolan Arenado: The Newport Beach, Calif., native was looking forward to playing in front of family and friends, but he had to back out of the game because of persistent back pain.
Paul Goldschmidt: The Cardinals star first baseman showed why he has the highest OPS among all active players at Dodgers Stadium at .959 by homering in the first inning. He became the first Cardinal to homer in an All-Star Game since Yadier Molina did so in 2017.
Ryan Helsley: Helsley, who came into the All-Star Game with the lowest ERA (0.69) and the lowest batting average against (.109) in MLB, threw eight of his 17 pitches at 100 mph or harder, including two at 103 mph. Helsley struck out Ty France and Andrew Benintendi and allowed one hit in one inning pitched.
Albert Pujols: One of the Commissioner’s legacy selections, along with Miguel Cabrera, Pujols appeared in his 11th and final All-Star Game. Pujols, who ranks fifth in home runs, third in RBI, third in extra-base hits and 10th in hits in AL/NL history, pinch-hit in the bottom of the fourth and flew out to deep left field.
Miles Mikolas: Mikolas, the Cardinals’ most consistently effective starting pitcher all season, was added to the All-Star Game roster when Corbin Burnes was scratched. Even though Mikolas didn’t get into the game, the night was special for the veteran pitcher, who was picked as an All-Star in 2018 but was unable to attend because his wife was giving birth to the family’s twins.
Willson Contreras: Willson and William Contreras (Braves) are the fifth set of brothers to start an All-Star Game for the same league in the same year, and the first since Roberto and Sandy Alomar in 1992. Willson struck out against Shane McClanahan in the first inning and reached on a Jose Ramirez fielding error in the fourth.
Ian Happ: Happ, who like Cubs teammate Willson Contreras could be a strong candidate to be dealt before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, entered the game in the sixth in center field. Happ, who was playing in his first All-Star Game, drew a walk off left-hander Gregory Soto.
Pirates
David Bednar: Bednar, a first-time All-Star, was used to pitch the ninth inning in a one-run game. Bednar, who has 16 saves this season in 20 opportunities, pitched a scoreless frame.
Luis Castillo: Castillo, who figures to be one of the most sought-after players available before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, pitched well in his one inning of work. He got Miguel Cabrera to ground out and struck out Kyle Tucker and Luis Arraez.
NL WEST
D-backs
Joe Mantiply: Mantiply came on in the sixth and retired Andrew Benintendi, Julio Rodr?guez and Xander Bogaerts in order. Benintendi and Rodriguez both grounded out to Jake Cronenworth at second, while Bogaerts struck out swinging.
Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Betts started in center and played the first two innings before being pinch-hit for by Juan Soto in the bottom of the third. In his lone at-bat in the first, Betts grounded an RBI single to center off Shane McClanahan but was erased when Manny Machado grounded into a double play.
Tony Gonsolin: It wasn’t the greatest of nights for Gonsolin, who came on to pitch the fourth inning and allowed back-to-back homers. The first was a two-run shot by Giancarlo Stanton and the second came off the bat of Byron Buxton.
Clayton Kershaw: Kershaw gave the home crowd a thrill by working a scoreless first inning. He allowed a broken-bat single to Shohei Ohtani to open the game, but proceeded to pick him off first base (the first All-Star Game pickoff since Carlos Zambrano in 2008) and struck out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
Trea Turner: Turner played five innings at shortstop and singled to left in the first inning before popping out to first in the fourth.
Freddie Freeman: Freeman pinch-hit for Paul Goldschmidt in the third inning and hit a groundout on a ball that was fielded by Andr?s Gim?nez in short right field.
Tyler Anderson: Anderson did not appear in the game.
Giants
Joc Pederson: Pederson struck out in the second against Alek Manoah and again in the fourth against Paul Blackburn while logging five innings in left field.
Carlos Rod?n: Rod?n was inactive for the game to rest and prepare for the second half.
Padres
Manny Machado: Machado hit into a double play in the first inning thanks to an outstanding play and flip by Guardians second baseman Andr?s Gim?nez. He also grounded out to shortstop Tim Anderson in the third.
Joe Musgrove: Musgrove came in to pitch the third inning and allowed a two-out walk to Shohei Ohtani, but he rebounded to strike out Aaron Judge to end the scoreless inning.
Jake Cronenworth: Cronenworth came on to start the sixth at second base and recorded a pair of assists that inning. He got his first at-bat and grounded out to second on the first pitch he saw from Jorge L?pez in the seventh and stuck out on a foul tip facing Emmanuel Clase for the final out of the game.
Rockies
C.J. Cron: Cron came in to play first in the seventh inning. He got his lone at-bat in the eighth against Yankees closer Clay Holmes and grounded into a fielder’s choice.