How did the Trade Deadline shake up Power Rankings?

16. Cardinals (previously: 12)Season high: 12 | Season low: 27It’s still a little wild that, in a trade market in which pitching was prohibitively expensive, the Cardinals got Erick Fedde (for this year and next year) without giving up any young players or anyone who has played an inning for them this year. (And they saved some money.) The Cardinals still might not have enough to crawl into the playoffs, but they got better at the Deadline without losing anything they will miss. They’ve given themselves a chance, and that’s all you can ask.