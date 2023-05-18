How does Guardians’ slow start to ’23 differ from ’22?

CHICAGO — The Guardians were ready to turn a corner after an encouraging series against the Angels over the weekend. The bats seemed to be heating up, as they usually do at this point in the year. It seemed to be following the script that we’ve seen the last few seasons. But ever since the club arrived in Chicago, it’s taken a step back.

Not only are division games important, but the White Sox had gotten off to a worse start than Cleveland this year. If the Guardians wanted to start gaining momentum, this seemed to be the optimal time to do it. Instead, the Guardians fell for the second consecutive night to the White Sox, dropping Wednesday’s matchup, 7-2, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

At this time last year, the Guardians owned the same record: 19-23. But as Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika said last week, that can’t be a crutch to lean on. Last season, Cleveland seemed to be finding ways to come back late in games, even if it didn’t come out on top. Every night, players were fielding questions about this never-say-die attitude and how much that could benefit them the rest of the year. In 2023, they haven’t given off the same vibe.