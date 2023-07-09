How each team’s prospects fared in Futures Game

TIGERS — Colt Keith, 3B (No. 1/MLB No. 41): Keith entered the contest in the bottom of the fourth as a pinch-hitter. In his first plate appearance, he blooped a single to center field before he walked on five pitches in the bottom of the sixth. Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH (No. 7): Malloy started at DH for the AL. He walked on five pitches during his first plate appearance in the bottom of the second — using the ABS challenge system to his advantage — but he went down swinging within five pitches his second time up in the fourth. In the bottom of the sixth, he walked on five pitches again for his last plate appearance of the day.