How each team’s prospects fared in Futures Game

ATHLETICS — Shea Langeliers, C (No. 1/MLB No. 31): One of Oakland’s key returns in the Matt Olson trade, Langeliers did it all en route to earning Futures Game MVP honors. The AL’s starting catcher made a quick first impression by throwing out Corbin Carroll trying to steal third in the bottom of the first. Then, after striking out in his first at-bat, Langeliers blasted a solo homer off his former Minor League teammate — Jared Shuster – in the top of the fourth that left his bat at 102.6 mph and went an estimated 392 feet. Denzel Clarke, OF (No. 13): Clarke came on as a defensive replacement for Matt Wallner in the bottom of the fourth and made one of the best plays of the night, crashing into the right-field wall to snag a fly ball for the second out in the bottom of the seventh. At the plate, he went 0-for-1 with a walk.