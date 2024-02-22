How Guardians will determine where J-Ram will hit in lineup

Sometimes that means hitting him second. Sometimes that could mean hitting him third. Unlike what Guardians fans had become accustomed to over the last few years, seeing guys hitting in the same spot in the order religiously, Vogt doesn’t seem married to the idea that guys can’t move around in the lineup. That is, as long as they’re comfortable with the flexibility. And they’re going to use this spring, hitting him second some days and third on others, to make sure Ramírez is.