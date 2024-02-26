How J-Ram is helping De Los Santos make roster case

No, De Los Santos didn’t make a grand statement in the Cactus League opener on Saturday. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. But this is only the beginning. The Guardians have seen how hard he’s worked behind the scenes. They’ve seen him study Ramírez’s swing and make similar adjustments to his own. They’ve seen one of the best players in the game throw his arm around the team’s No. 12 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, and try to steer him in the right direction.

There are many hurdles ahead of him to make this dream become a reality, but there are also plenty of reasons to believe it’s possible.

“I feel it’s all about his talent, his desire to play,” Ramírez said through Rivero. “And I feel he’s ready to compete.”