How rainout impacts Guardians’ pitching plan

“I think the way I worded it the other day was like if he had gone maybe two innings because of rain or something [then he could come back on Monday],” Francona said. “You don’t ever want to just say no. But I think [pitching coach Carl Willis] and I both, our thoughts were that we weren’t leaning towards that as being an option we really wanted to do just because of what [Bieber’s] been through and everything.