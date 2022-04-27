How the Guardians can solve their offensive issues from within

The Guardians are expected to know more on Wednesday about Kwan’s status. The hope is that he’ll just need another day or two before returning to the lineup, but there’s still a chance he’ll have to spend a short stint on the injured list. And even though he only has 14 big league games under his belt, he’s proven to be one of the most reliable hitters in the lineup. Despite his low hard-hit rate (20%), he’s still manufactured a .341 average with a .956 OPS.