How the Guardians’ roster may shift in 2024

We will go into this year feeling reasonably confident that Cleveland can field a competitive pitching staff (the club has finished in the top 10 in MLB in ERA eight of the last 10 years, and in the top half of the Majors in 11 of the last 12), especially with the healthy returns of Shane Bieber (whose improved velocity is an early highlight of camp) and Triston McKenzie (who is set to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday).