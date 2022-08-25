How to watch Guardians-Mariners FREE on YouTube (4 ET)

Fans will be able to access each broadcast for free from anywhere they can watch YouTube, including the free YouTube app on smart TVs, simply by tuning into MLB’s YouTube channel, or for YouTube TV members, on a dedicated channel via the app. Fans do not need a YouTube account to watch the games. Also back for 2022 is the “YouTube Player of the Game,” where fans watching on mobile devices and computers can vote for the standout player, who will receive a trophy during the postgame show.