How will Guardians pitch to Aaron Judge?

Judge had homered once in New York’s first 13 games. The two-homer effort started him on a roll of eight home runs in 10 games over 12 days. The rest is history, but that was the end of the Guardians’ role in it. While Judge beat a lot of opposing pitchers for 62 home runs, Cleveland pitchers made sure he didn’t beat them for any more — not in the remaining two games of that April series in The Bronx, nor during their three-game series at Progressive Field in July.