‘I was really touched’: Behind the scenes of Francona’s farewell

4:15 p.m.: Francona tells one last comical storyIt’s only fitting that Francona had one last story that makes the media room sound like a comedy club. In his typical humorous way, the skipper let everyone know that his beloved scooter had once again been stolen. This time, it was returned to him in a condition that was beyond repair. He then explained how relying on a new scooter resulted in an embarrassing accident in front of fans.