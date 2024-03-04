In 2016, I snagged a Vogt homer. In 2024, I asked him about it

Fate had a grand plan in store for me that evening. In the bottom of the second inning, the stadium rocked with excitement as Stephen Vogt — a fan favorite in Oakland — launched a ball to right field directly at me. Time felt like it froze as the ball inched closer. It bounced off my left thigh before bouncing around and ending up hiding behind my backpack. With a swarm of people around me, I quickly scooped it up and triumphantly raised my hand.