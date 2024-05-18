In Bieber’s absence, McKenzie stepping up with ace-like stuff

“Oh my goodness,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said instinctually when asked about his starter’s performance. “I think he would tell you he wasn’t sharp the first few innings but he was finding a way. … He made pitches when he needed to and then he locked it in for his last few innings. Triston getting us to just about the eighth inning was an outstanding job today. He just continues to get better and better each time out.”