In clutch spot, Naylor responds like an All-Star

Francona’s message to Naylor was simple: You deserve to be an All-Star, too, regardless of who was selected. Francona wasn’t saying that anyone selected to represent his team in Seattle didn’t belong there. He just wanted Naylor to know how much the Guardians appreciated the ridiculously hot tear he has been on since the end of May.

After that conversation, Naylor and the rest of his team had to wait an extra four hours and 40 minutes for first pitch due to yet another day of rain in Chicago. And when they were finally given the green light to start the series finale at 7 p.m. ET, Naylor picked up singles in the fourth and eighth innings, extending his hitting streak to eight games.

But not every All-Star or MVP is perfect. It’s the way they respond to adversity that separates them from the pack. And when the Guardians got into the ninth inning, they ran into multiple obstacles.