Inbox: Answering Guardians’ big roster questions

Was the Espino news a setback? Or was it similar to their plan all along? — @JakerBrahneyThis was truly a setback. If Daniel Espino was going through his rehab process as scheduled, he’d be back in action by the end of this season. Now, that goal shifts to the end of 2025. And the more you have to be operated on, the more concern there is that you’ll be able to return to what you were before the injuries. For someone who hasn’t pitched in a game since April 2022, another year of rehab is detrimental to his development. His physique and mental strength should help him overcome yet another hurdle, but there’s no question that it will be difficult.