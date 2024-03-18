Inbox: Answering Guardians’ big roster questions
March 17th, 2024
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — As promised, it’s time for a Spring Training Inbox.
This time of year brings up so many questions, on and off the field. The No. 1 topic on everyone’s minds is contract extensions. Yes, guys like Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor are prime candidates for a potential extension, but so far, everyone’s lips have been sealed. As we learn information, we’ll be quick to relay that.
For now, let’s shift our focus to the field.
I was really hoping Florial and De Los Santos would seize their opportunities in Spring Training. Will they be on the Opening Day rosters despite their subpar performances? — @andyleskovecDeyvison De Los Santos is the type of bat the Guardians would like to mix into their lineup … just maybe in two or three years. He’s only 20 years old, has never played above Double-A and needs to stay on the active roster for the entire year as a Rule 5 guy in order to avoid being offered back to the D-backs. They need to figure out if they can find a way to keep him on this team and get him some time to develop at the Major League level.
It’s hard to imagine pulling that off, especially with someone like No. 2 prospect Kyle Manzardo waiting for his chance in the big leagues (at the same position). For now, my guess is no.
As far as Estevan Florial, since the team traded for him and he’s out of options, I think he’ll get a chance to prove himself for at least a few weeks in the regular season.
Your latest roster projection says Freeman could be in the running as the everyday CF. Why isn’t he in the running to be the everyday SS? … And how do you keep Manzardo off this team? — @kand1974Tyler Freeman is absolutely an option at shortstop, but looking at how much he’s played in the outfield this spring makes me lean that way. Sure, he has the infield down pat and needs to practice more in center, but there’s a reason he’s the one moving around and not Gabriel Arias or Brayan Rocchio. It seems more likely for him to get more consistent playing time in the grass than at shortstop right now.
Just knowing how the Guardians have operated in the past, it wouldn’t be surprising if Manzardo starts the year at Triple-A Columbus, but they may break that mold and carry him right away. He’s proven he deserves that.
Is Tyler Freeman playing CF a real option? Will he get the first chance out there? Or will Florial because he’s out of options? — @ValeraSZNYes. Because Myles Straw has had a decent spring, it still seems like he’ll get that first shot out there. Florial will certainly have to take advantage of any opportunity he gets to show that he can hit consistently. But Freeman has been excellent this spring, and has given this coaching staff every reason to believe in him.
Percent chance that Manzardo and/or DeLauter make the Opening Day roster? — @moshpitmagicLet’s put No. 1 prospect Chase DeLauter at 5 percent and Manzardo at a non-committal 50 percent because it truly could go either way.
With Williams out to start does Carlos Carrasco have a legit shot at being a SP out of Spring Training? — @ljf1017Absolutely. Carrasco, Tyler Beede, Xzavion Curry and Ben Lively will all be fighting to fill Gavin Williams‘ spot.
With the tough news on the injury to [Trevor] Stephan, who will begin the season as the prime “close game, eighth-inning guy” for the Guardians? — @RobertoVinCLEThe Guardians are trying to do their best to figure out who could handle high-leverage innings in a spring setting, but given Scott Barlow‘s track record, let’s go with him for now.
Was the Espino news a setback? Or was it similar to their plan all along? — @JakerBrahneyThis was truly a setback. If Daniel Espino was going through his rehab process as scheduled, he’d be back in action by the end of this season. Now, that goal shifts to the end of 2025. And the more you have to be operated on, the more concern there is that you’ll be able to return to what you were before the injuries. For someone who hasn’t pitched in a game since April 2022, another year of rehab is detrimental to his development. His physique and mental strength should help him overcome yet another hurdle, but there’s no question that it will be difficult.
Can you confirm Sarah Langs has voice spots in “MLB the Show 2024?” If yes, have you gotten a pre-release preview? — @mgbode_WFNYYES!!!!!!!! I can confirm! No, I haven’t gotten a sneak peek. But I’m SO excited to hear my bestie crush it!