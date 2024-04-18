Inbox: Could Arias stick in everyday lineup?

There will probably be a couple, but let’s go with Chase DeLauter (No. 1 prospect) Manzardo and Andrew Walters (No. 25 prospect) Manzardo is the lock. It’s only a matter of time before he gets his shot. DeLauter is more likely later in the season, especially after what he showed he could do in Cactus League games this spring. Walters might be a long shot, but he’s earned the benefit of the doubt. He was only drafted last year, selected with the No. 62 overall pick, and the Guardians rarely move players through the system that quickly. But his stuff is so good that if he performs well in Double-A Akron, moves to Triple-A Columbus and continues to deal, he may be on the big league team’s radar come September.