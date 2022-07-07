Inbox: Has Cleveland’s plan for Trade Deadline changed?

Maybe some plans change on what the Guardians will target in return for some possible trade candidates, but regardless of their standing as the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline rolls around, the team still has an overflow of middle infielders that needs to be addressed. Rosario, Andr?s Gim?nez, Ernie Clement, Owen Miller, Gabriel Ar?as, Tyler Freeman and Brayan Rocchio all being Major League ready (or close to it) is difficult to balance. The Guardians need to figure out who’s worth keeping in their future plans and who can be used as trade bait to better other aspects of their current roster and farm system.