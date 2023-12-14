Inbox: How will Guardians’ Opening Day roster shake out?

Is it possible that at some point in 2024 we see Naylor move to right field again and platoon De Los Santos and Manzardo at first?If Naylor can move to right field, that solves some of Cleveland’s problems. Will Brennan and Ramón Laureano are free to handle center field, spelling Myles Straw if he gets off to another slow offensive start. If Naylor hits like he did last year (.308/.354/.489), the Guardians will have a reliable bat with some pop coming out of the outfield. Depending on what Manzardo or De Los Santos can then provide at first/DH, the offense may suddenly be in better shape than 2023. But the Guardians are going to have to lean heavily on rookies to deliver. There’s no way to predict if that will be successful.