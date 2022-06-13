Inbox: What moves are next for the Guardians?

Who gets sent down when Aaron Civale comes back? Will it make any difference if Konnor Pilkington is really good in his next start? [email protected]

Unfortunately for Pilkington, it probably won’t make a difference. The Guardians need to see if Civale can get himself back on track now that he’ll be healthy and the only way to do that is to throw him back in the rotation. Maybe with some of the doubleheaders coming up, Pilkington can make his way back up with the team to make a start (or multiple) as the 27th man, but it’s most likely he’ll be the one to go when Civale is back.