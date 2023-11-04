Injuries and moves: Rodriguez selected to 40-man roster
4:45 PM UTC
This page will be updated throughout the Guardians’ offseason as new information becomes available.
LATEST NEWS
Nov. 2: 1B Alfonso Rivas claimed off waivers from PiratesRivas, 27, split the 2023 season between the San Diego and Pittsburgh organizations, hitting a combined .229 (25-for-109) with 10 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 15 RBI in 48 games (.303/.422/.725) across three Major League stints with the Padres and Pirates. With San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate, he batted .332 with 19 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 40 RBIs in just 58 games.
Nov. 2: LHP Lucas Giolito, RHPReynaldo López and INF/OF Kole Calhoun elect free agencyThe trio of free agents on Cleveland’s roster are officially on the market. It’s likely that Giolito and Calhoun will find homes elsewhere this winter, but López proved in 12 scoreless appearances for the Guardians that he would be a perfect fit for this bullpen in 2024. The problem is, he’ll likely demand a figure that’s higher than the team usually spends on free-agent relievers. If the two parties can figure out the money, there’s no doubt Cleveland would like the righty back.
INF Gabriel Arias (non-displaced right wrist fracture)Expected return: 2024Arias was hit by a pitch on his right wrist on Sept. 23 vs. Baltimore. But once he successfully passed all the training staff’s tests on Sept. 26, he was given the green light to get back in the lineup. But in his first game back, he felt pain in his wrist on a swing and was removed from the game after his at-bat in the third inning. An MRI on Sept. 27 revealed a non-displaced fracture, and Arias was placed on the IL, ending his season. (Last updated: Sept. 27)
LHP Logan Allen (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: 2024The Guardians who want to be extremely cautious with their three young starters, won’t push any of them in the final week of the season. Allen was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation to hopefully allow his arm to have extra recovery time going into the offseason. Allen ends his rookie year with a 3.81 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings (24 starts). (Last updated: Sept. 23)
RHP Tanner Bibee (right hip inflammation)Expected return: 2024Bibee was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 18 after he left his start on Sept. 16 in the sixth inning due to right hip tightness. An MRI on Sept. 17 revealed right hip inflammation, and Bibee was shut down from throwing for five days, ending his season. The right-hander had a stellar rookie campaign, compiling a 2.98 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 142 innings.
Bibee joins Aaron Sele as the only two pitchers in AL/NL history to begin a career with 23 or more games of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed within their first 25 career games.
“There is a lot to like [about Bibee],” manager Terry Francona said. “The kid competes. He’s learning to turn a lineup over, which you don’t see a whole lot in today’s game, especially with young guys. He pitches to the middle of the order. … I think this kid’s future is really, really bright.” Bibee was transferred to the 60-day IL on Sept. 24. (Last updated: Sept. 24)