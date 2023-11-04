Injuries and moves: Rodriguez selected to 40-man roster

INF Gabriel Arias (non-displaced right wrist fracture)Expected return: 2024Arias was hit by a pitch on his right wrist on Sept. 23 vs. Baltimore. But once he successfully passed all the training staff’s tests on Sept. 26, he was given the green light to get back in the lineup. But in his first game back, he felt pain in his wrist on a swing and was removed from the game after his at-bat in the third inning. An MRI on Sept. 27 revealed a non-displaced fracture, and Arias was placed on the IL, ending his season. (Last updated: Sept. 27)